2020 Audi A5 Sportback

27,800 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,800KM
Used
VIN WAUENCF59LA005835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA05835
  • Mileage 27,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

S Line Sport Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line (Removes Heating)
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Audi A5 Sportback