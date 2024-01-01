Menu
2020 Audi A5 Sportback

35,700 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

35,700KM
Used
VIN WAUENCF57LA004506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 35,700 KM

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

