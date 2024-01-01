Menu
2020 Audi A5 Sportback

36,400 KM

Details Features

$35,388

+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

12050146

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,388

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,400KM
VIN WAUFNCF50LA004643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA04643
  • Mileage 36,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

S Line Sport Package
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line (Removes Heating)
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging
19inch Cavo Wheels w/ 255/35R19 Performance Tires

2020 Audi A5 Sportback