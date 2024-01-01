$35,388+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Audi A5 Sportback
2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
2020 Audi A5 Sportback
2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,388
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,400KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WAUFNCF50LA004643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA04643
- Mileage 36,400 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
S Line Sport Package
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line (Removes Heating)
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging
19inch Cavo Wheels w/ 255/35R19 Performance Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan XSE CVT 69,950 KM $23,888 + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD 120,150 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V LX 4WD CVT 102,000 KM $19,994 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,388
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2020 Audi A5 Sportback