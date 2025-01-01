$37,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Audi A5 Sportback
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic
2020 Audi A5 Sportback
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,250KM
VIN WAUENCF50LA004606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBPA04606
- Mileage 41,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
S Line Sport Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line (Removes Heating)
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2023 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 49,250 KM $61,999 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 57,100 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL Rear Liftgate w/Fixed Glass No 2 48,350 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2020 Audi A5 Sportback