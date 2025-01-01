$36,000+ taxes & licensing
2020 Audi A5 Sportback
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$36,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,500KM
VIN WAUENCF57LA004585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA04585
- Mileage 83,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
S Line Sport Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line (Removes Heating)
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging
19inch Cavo Wheels w/ 255/35R19 Performance Tires
