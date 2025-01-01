Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

83,500 KM

Details Features

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle
12694452

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 12694452
  2. 12694452
  3. 12694452
  4. 12694452
  5. 12694452
  6. 12694452
  7. 12694452
  8. 12694452
  9. 12694452
  10. 12694452
  11. 12694452
  12. 12694452
  13. 12694452
  14. 12694452
  15. 12694452
  16. 12694452
  17. 12694452
  18. 12694452
  19. 12694452
  20. 12694452
  21. 12694452
  22. 12694452
  23. 12694452
  24. 12694452
  25. 12694452
Contact Seller

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,500KM
VIN WAUENCF57LA004585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA04585
  • Mileage 83,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

S Line Sport Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line (Removes Heating)
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging
19inch Cavo Wheels w/ 255/35R19 Performance Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2024 Audi S3 Komfort quattro 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Audi S3 Komfort quattro 7sp S tronic 22,350 KM $46,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 83,100 KM $49,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD 101,450 KM $22,499 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,000

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Audi A5 Sportback