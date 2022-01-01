Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

8,550 KM

Details Description Features

$63,190

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$63,190

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8099302
  2. 8099302
  3. 8099302
  4. 8099302
  5. 8099302
  6. 8099302
  7. 8099302
  8. 8099302
  9. 8099302
  10. 8099302
  11. 8099302
  12. 8099302
  13. 8099302
  14. 8099302
  15. 8099302
  16. 8099302
  17. 8099302
  18. 8099302
  19. 8099302
Contact Seller

$63,190

+ taxes & licensing

8,550KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8099302
  • Stock #: P5294
  • VIN: WAUENCF5XLA010526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5294
  • Mileage 8,550 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS! ACCIDENT FREE! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Head up display
Natural Grey Oak Inlays
Heated Rear Seats (Sold Order Only)
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2013 Porsche 911 Car...
 88,400 KM
$99,295 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 535xi
 98,800 KM
$26,295 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q8 3.0T Te...
 44,200 KM
$78,689 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory