You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2020 Audi Q3

26,650 KM

$39,881

+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q3

45 2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2020 Audi Q3

45 2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$39,881

+ taxes & licensing

26,650KM
Used
VIN WA1FECF30L1024886

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA24886
  • Mileage 26,650 KM

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

S Line Sport Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Audi Connect Plus ( Google Earth, Online Radio, Enhanced 3D Maps, Natural Speech English, SMS & Email Dictation Online)
Interior Elements in Orange Alcantara (Sold Order Only)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$39,881

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Audi Q3