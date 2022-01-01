Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Audi Q3

11,360 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2020 Audi Q3

2020 Audi Q3

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi Q3

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8119408
  2. 8119408
  3. 8119408
  4. 8119408
  5. 8119408
  6. 8119408
  7. 8119408
  8. 8119408
  9. 8119408
  10. 8119408
  11. 8119408
Contact Seller

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

11,360KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8119408
  • Stock #: P5312
  • VIN: WA1EECF36L1016304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Grey Stitch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5312
  • Mileage 11,360 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

S Line Sport Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Heated Steering Wheel (w/out Shift Paddles)
Interior Elements in Orange Alcantara (Sold Order Only)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi S5 3.0T Te...
 35,300 KM
$61,500 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Te...
 74,100 KM
$37,500 + tax & lic
2015 Tesla Model S
 78,500 KM
$68,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory