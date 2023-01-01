Menu
2020 Audi Q3

30,200 KM

Details

$42,498

+ tax & licensing
$42,498

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Audi Q3

2020 Audi Q3

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2020 Audi Q3

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$42,498

+ taxes & licensing

30,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9559393
  • Stock #: 8UBPA10825
  • VIN: WA1EECF34L1010825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chronos Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA10825
  • Mileage 30,200 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2021 Audi RS 6 AVANT...
 21,800 KM
$156,999 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A4 2.0T Te...
 18,300 KM
$41,998 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A6 3.0T Co...
 27,350 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

