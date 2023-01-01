Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2020 Audi Q5

39,900 KM

$39,966

+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2020 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$39,966

+ taxes & licensing

39,900KM
Used
VIN WA1BNAFY2L2060202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA60202
  • Mileage 39,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
AUDI PHONE BOX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$39,966

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Audi Q5