2020 Audi Q5

5,000 KM

$50,865

+ tax & licensing
$50,865

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Audi Q5

2020 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2020 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$50,865

+ taxes & licensing

5,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6212613
  Stock #: Q51544
  VIN: WA1BNAFY5L2011544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q51544
  • Mileage 5,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Q5’s characteristics make it an undeniably exciting and versatile SUV to drive. It features effortless acceleration and athletic handling ensuring driver engagement and excitement at all times. Both the interior and exterior are exquisite and make it stand tall against the competition. With all these characteristics taken into account, it’s clear that the Q5 is an SUV that can be driven comfortably to and from work during the week, get the family to the snow slopes on weekends and even let lose on those back-country road trips. Quattro All-Wheel Drive allows you to take on any terrain any season; this car will definitely turn heads as you drive by. Features include Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 3-zone climate, back-up camera with sensors, heated front seats, auto-dimming mirrors, power heated side mirrors, auto-leveling headlights and more! Audi's 'Drive Select' menu allows you to tailor each drive to your mood and ensures smiles every ride. One test drive is all it takes to fall in love with this Q5! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand-new car with the Audi Certified: plus Program. This entails a 300 check-point service inspection, Factory Warranty valid until June 11 2025 or up to 100,000KM, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Finance for as low as 0.9%. Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
AUDI PHONE BOX

