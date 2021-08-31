+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
+ taxes & licensing
S Line Black Package included! When it comes to comfort, style, and dynamics, the 2020 Audi Q5 is the new benchmark – pioneering technology, expressive styling, and a powerful driving experience in one. Motivated by a TurboCharged 2.0 Litre 4 Cylinder producing 252hp tethered to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission to send you to 100 in 5.9 seconds. This All Wheel Drive luxury crossover offers approximately 9.0L/100km on the open road and a remarkable driving experience highlighted by a comfortable ride and responsive handling. You will also love this Q5's eye-catching styling accented by a panoramic sunroof and LED headlamps. In the technik trim, this Q5 is equipped with a topview camera, powered and heated front seats, heated rear seats, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and start, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth phone calls/music, customizable inerior lighting, and MUCH more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4