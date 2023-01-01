$66,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$66,998
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2020 Audi Q7
2020 Audi Q7
55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$66,998
+ taxes & licensing
39,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10433595
- Stock #: 8UBNA05095
- VIN: WA1WXAF76LD005095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA05095
- Mileage 39,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Luxury Package
4 Wheel Steering
Driver Assistance Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
21inch Wheel Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4