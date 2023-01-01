Menu
2020 Audi Q7

39,700 KM

Details Features

$66,998

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

39,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10433595
  • Stock #: 8UBNA05095
  • VIN: WA1WXAF76LD005095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 39,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Luxury Package
4 Wheel Steering
Driver Assistance Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
21inch Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

