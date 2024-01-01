Menu
Account
Sign In
The redesigned 2020 Q7 is surprisingly nimble for such a large vehicle, inspiring confidence where some luxury SUVs would feel bulky. Features include Navigation, panoramic sunroof, top-view & rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, heated & cooled seats, rear window sunshades, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, blind spot monitor and much more. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2020 Audi Q7

39,700 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 11004269
  2. 11004269
  3. 11004269
  4. 11004269
  5. 11004269
  6. 11004269
  7. 11004269
  8. 11004269
  9. 11004269
  10. 11004269
  11. 11004269
  12. 11004269
  13. 11004269
  14. 11004269
  15. 11004269
  16. 11004269
  17. 11004269
  18. 11004269
  19. 11004269
  20. 11004269
  21. 11004269
  22. 11004269
  23. 11004269
  24. 11004269
  25. 11004269
  26. 11004269
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
39,700KM
Used
VIN WA1WXAF76LD005095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 39,700 KM

Vehicle Description

The redesigned 2020 Q7 is surprisingly nimble for such a large vehicle, inspiring confidence where some luxury SUVs would feel bulky. Features include Navigation, panoramic sunroof, top-view & rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, heated & cooled seats, rear window sunshades, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, blind spot monitor and much more. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2023 Maserati Grecale Modena for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Maserati Grecale Modena 5,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG 4MATIC Sedan 90,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic Cpe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic Cpe 69,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2020 Audi Q7