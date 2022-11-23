2020 Audi RS 3

$72,995 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9419506

9419506 Stock #: 8UBNA04412

8UBNA04412 VIN: WUABWGFF9LA904412

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nardo Grey

Interior Colour Black w/Red Stitch

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UBNA04412

Mileage 29,100 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Black Optics Package Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.