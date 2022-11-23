Menu
2020 Audi RS 3

29,100 KM

$72,995

+ tax & licensing
$72,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Audi RS 3

2020 Audi RS 3

2.5T quattro 7sp S tronic

2020 Audi RS 3

2.5T quattro 7sp S tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$72,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9419506
  • Stock #: 8UBNA04412
  • VIN: WUABWGFF9LA904412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nardo Grey
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA04412
  • Mileage 29,100 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Black Optics Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

