2020 Audi S5

12,275 KM

$74,799

+ tax & licensing
$74,799

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$74,799

+ taxes & licensing

12,275KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8251998
  • Stock #: BL1151
  • VIN: WAUR4AF51LA002484

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 12,275 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

