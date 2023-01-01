Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2020 Audi S5 Sportback

48,450 KM

Details Description Features

2020 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2020 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

48,450KM
Used
VIN WAUB4CF59LA002598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quantum Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA02598
  • Mileage 48,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Red brake calipers
Black Optics Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
20inch Rotor Wheel w/ 265/30R20 Performance Tires

