You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2020 Audi S5 Sportback

32,600 KM

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2020 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,600KM
VIN WAUB4CF50LA006796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tango Red Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA06796
  • Mileage 32,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Head up display
Red brake calipers
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Audi S5 Sportback