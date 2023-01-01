Menu
2020 Audi S5 Sportback

10,450 KM

Details Description Features

$67,995

+ tax & licensing
$67,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

2020 Audi S5 Sportback

2020 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2020 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$67,995

+ taxes & licensing

10,450KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9635005
  Stock #: 8UTNA05716
  VIN: WAUB4CF54LA005716

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Quantum Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA05716
  Mileage 10,450 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Red brake calipers
Black Optics Package
quattro with Sport Differential
S Adaptive Damping Suspension
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
20inch 5-V-Spoke Star Design Wheel w/ 265/30R20 Performance Tires

