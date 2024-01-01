Menu
Account
Sign In
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2020 Audi SQ5

17,600 KM

Details Description Features

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10928972
  2. 10928972
  3. 10928972
  4. 10928972
  5. 10928972
  6. 10928972
  7. 10928972
  8. 10928972
  9. 10928972
  10. 10928972
  11. 10928972
  12. 10928972
  13. 10928972
  14. 10928972
  15. 10928972
  16. 10928972
  17. 10928972
  18. 10928972
  19. 10928972
  20. 10928972
  21. 10928972
  22. 10928972
  23. 10928972
  24. 10928972
Contact Seller

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
17,600KM
Used
VIN WA1C4AFY8L2016163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA16163
  • Mileage 17,600 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
quattro with Sport Differential
S Adaptive Air Suspension
AUDI PHONE BOX
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel (Removes Heating)
21inch Wheels in 5-Arm Polygon Design 255/40 Performance Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron quattro 6,800 KM $98,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback quattro 7,200 KM $99,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI 5-Dr 2.0T 7sp at DSG w/Tip for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI 5-Dr 2.0T 7sp at DSG w/Tip 75,500 KM $30,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2020 Audi SQ5