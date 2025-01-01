Menu
2020 Audi SQ5

130,400 KM

Details Features

$32,988

$32,988 + taxes & licensing
2020 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

12739308

2020 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$32,988

$32,988 + taxes & licensing

Used
130,400KM
VIN WA1C4AFYXL2057250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Rotor Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA57250
  • Mileage 130,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
AUDI PHONE BOX
21inch Wheels in 5-Arm Polygon Design 255/40 Performance Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing>

2020 Audi SQ5