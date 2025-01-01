$32,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
2020 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$32,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,400KM
VIN WA1C4AFYXL2057250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Rotor Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA57250
- Mileage 130,400 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
AUDI PHONE BOX
21inch Wheels in 5-Arm Polygon Design 255/40 Performance Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2022 Audi RS 6 Avant 4.0T quattro 8sp S-tronic 36,200 KM $115,888 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 58,600 KM $56,995 + tax & lic
2023 Audi S3 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic 15,800 KM $54,888 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$32,988
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2020 Audi SQ5