$69,994+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,994
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2020 Audi SQ5
2020 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$69,994
+ taxes & licensing
13,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8669267
- Stock #: P5683
- VIN: WA1C4AFY8L2016163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Magma Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5683
- Mileage 13,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
quattro with Sport Differential
S Adaptive Air Suspension
AUDI PHONE BOX
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel (Removes Heating)
21inch Wheels in 5-Arm Polygon Design 255/40 Performance Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4