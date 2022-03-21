Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Audi SQ5

13,600 KM

Details Features

$69,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,994

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2020 Audi SQ5

2020 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$69,994

+ taxes & licensing

13,600KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8669267
  • Stock #: P5683
  • VIN: WA1C4AFY8L2016163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5683
  • Mileage 13,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
quattro with Sport Differential
S Adaptive Air Suspension
AUDI PHONE BOX
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel (Removes Heating)
21inch Wheels in 5-Arm Polygon Design 255/40 Performance Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi Q8 3.0T Te...
 24,350 KM
$83,300 + tax & lic
2021 BMW M440i xDriv...
 18,500 KM
$73,989 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Evoq...
 24,500 KM
$64,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory