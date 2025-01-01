Menu
Premium Enhanced/Premium Package/ Laser Lights/ M Sport Titanium Exhaust/ M sport Package/ Active Cruise( self Drive Radar)/Black Vernasca Leather with Blue Stitching / Advanced Driver Assistance Package/ Brand New BBS wheels / BC racing Coilovers with Stock Suspension

Are you ready to experience the thrill of a lifetime? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive, available now at Milani Auto Sales. This exceptional sedan seamlessly blends exhilarating performance with everyday practicality. With only 87,000km on the odometer, this beauty is ready to deliver many more years of driving pleasure. The 3 Series M340i xDrive offers a driving experience that is both engaging and refined, making every journey a memorable one.

This BMW is the perfect fusion of luxury and sport, designed to turn heads wherever you go. Its all-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in all weather conditions. The automatic transmission delivers smooth and responsive gear changes. This is the ideal vehicle for the discerning driver who demands both performance and sophistication.

Here are some of its standout features:

Unleash the Power: Experience the raw power of a spirited engine, delivering thrilling acceleration and dynamic performance.
xDrive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the superior grip and control of BMWs xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
Sporty Handling: Enjoy precision handling and a responsive feel that elevates your driving experience to new heights.
Luxurious Interior: Immerse yourself in a cabin crafted with premium materials and advanced technology.
Iconic Design: Make a statement with the 3 Series timeless and sporty design that exudes sophistication and style.

2020 BMW 3 Series

87,000 KM

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing
12932735

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

VIN WBA5U9C07LFH19452

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Enhanced/Premium Package/ Laser Lights/ M Sport Titanium Exhaust/ M sport Package/ Active Cruise( self Drive Radar)/Black Vernasca Leather with Blue Stitching / Advanced Driver Assistance Package/ Brand New BBS wheels / BC racing Coilovers with Stock Suspension 

Are you ready to experience the thrill of a lifetime? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive, available now at Milani Auto Sales. This exceptional sedan seamlessly blends exhilarating performance with everyday practicality. With only 87,000km on the odometer, this beauty is ready to deliver many more years of driving pleasure. The 3 Series M340i xDrive offers a driving experience that is both engaging and refined, making every journey a memorable one.

This BMW is the perfect fusion of luxury and sport, designed to turn heads wherever you go. Its all-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in all weather conditions. The automatic transmission delivers smooth and responsive gear changes. This is the ideal vehicle for the discerning driver who demands both performance and sophistication.

Here are some of its standout features:

  • Unleash the Power: Experience the raw power of a spirited engine, delivering thrilling acceleration and dynamic performance.
  • xDrive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the superior grip and control of BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
  • Sporty Handling: Enjoy precision handling and a responsive feel that elevates your driving experience to new heights.
  • Luxurious Interior: Immerse yourself in a cabin crafted with premium materials and advanced technology.
  • Iconic Design: Make a statement with the 3 Series' timeless and sporty design that exudes sophistication and style.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

