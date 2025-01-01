$45,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 BMW 3 Series
M340i xDrive
2020 BMW 3 Series
M340i xDrive
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$45,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Enhanced/Premium Package/ Laser Lights/ M Sport Titanium Exhaust/ M sport Package/ Active Cruise( self Drive Radar)/Black Vernasca Leather with Blue Stitching / Advanced Driver Assistance Package/ Brand New BBS wheels / BC racing Coilovers with Stock Suspension
Are you ready to experience the thrill of a lifetime? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive, available now at Milani Auto Sales. This exceptional sedan seamlessly blends exhilarating performance with everyday practicality. With only 87,000km on the odometer, this beauty is ready to deliver many more years of driving pleasure. The 3 Series M340i xDrive offers a driving experience that is both engaging and refined, making every journey a memorable one.
This BMW is the perfect fusion of luxury and sport, designed to turn heads wherever you go. Its all-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in all weather conditions. The automatic transmission delivers smooth and responsive gear changes. This is the ideal vehicle for the discerning driver who demands both performance and sophistication.
Here are some of its standout features:
- Unleash the Power: Experience the raw power of a spirited engine, delivering thrilling acceleration and dynamic performance.
- xDrive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the superior grip and control of BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
- Sporty Handling: Enjoy precision handling and a responsive feel that elevates your driving experience to new heights.
- Luxurious Interior: Immerse yourself in a cabin crafted with premium materials and advanced technology.
- Iconic Design: Make a statement with the 3 Series' timeless and sporty design that exudes sophistication and style.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Milani Auto Sales
Email Milani Auto Sales
Milani Auto Sales
Primary
Call Dealer
778-893-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
778-893-8434