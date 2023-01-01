2020 BMW 4 Series

$38,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9617302

9617302 Stock #: 8UTNA19821

8UTNA19821 VIN: WBA4W5C09LFJ19821

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black Dakota Lthr

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA19821

Mileage 63,100 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features M SPORT PACKAGE Alpine White No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k Black Dakota Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.