2020 BMW 4 Series

63,100 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 BMW 4 Series

2020 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Coupe

2020 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9617302
  • Stock #: 8UTNA19821
  • VIN: WBA4W5C09LFJ19821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black Dakota Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA19821
  • Mileage 63,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

M SPORT PACKAGE
Alpine White
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
Black Dakota Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

