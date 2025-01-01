Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2020 BMW M340i

93,700 KM

Details Description Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW M340i

xDrive Sedan

12384621

2020 BMW M340i

xDrive Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,700KM
VIN WBA5U9C01LFJ54371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dravit Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Vernasca Lthr w/ Blue Contrast Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA54371
  • Mileage 93,700 KM

Vehicle Description



Vehicle Features

Additional Features

No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Black Vernasca Leather w/Blue Contrast Stitching
Premium Enhanced Package
Dravit Grey Metallic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 BMW M340i