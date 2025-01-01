$43,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 BMW M340i
xDrive Sedan
2020 BMW M340i
xDrive Sedan
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,700KM
VIN WBA5U9C01LFJ54371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dravit Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Vernasca Lthr w/ Blue Contrast Stitch
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA54371
- Mileage 93,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Black Vernasca Leather w/Blue Contrast Stitching
Premium Enhanced Package
Dravit Grey Metallic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev LE S-AWC 40,750 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
2024 Tesla Cybertruck 9,000 KM $124,999 + tax & lic
2023 Audi RS 5 2.9T quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe 2,800 KM $92,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2020 BMW M340i