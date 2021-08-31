Menu
2020 BMW M4

7,300 KM

Details Description Features

$89,195

+ tax & licensing
$89,195

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 BMW M4

2020 BMW M4

Coupe

2020 BMW M4

Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$89,195

+ taxes & licensing

7,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7921800
  Stock #: P5046A
  VIN: WBS4Y9C09LFJ36955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Met
  • Interior Colour Black Ext Merino Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5046A
  • Mileage 7,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Openroad Audi Boundary is proud to present this 2020 M4 in low kilometers and in immaculate condition! This M4 is equipped with the premium/executive package and carbon fiber trim pieces in both the interior and exterior. It also boasts 425 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque from its twin turbo 3.0L inline 6 cylinder engine! Features include Bluetooth Connectivity, Navigation, Wireless Apple Carplay, back up camera, parking sensors, and much more! Come on down and take this ultimate driving machine for a test drive today! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Executive Package
M Double Clutch Transmission
Carbon Fibre Trim w/ Black Chrome Highlight
19inch LT/Aly Wheels, Double Spoke 437M, Black, Perf. Non-RFT

