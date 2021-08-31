2020 BMW M4

$89,195 + taxes & licensing 7 , 3 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7921800

7921800 Stock #: P5046A

P5046A VIN: WBS4Y9C09LFJ36955

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral White Met

Interior Colour Black Ext Merino Lthr

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5046A

Mileage 7,300 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE Executive Package M Double Clutch Transmission Carbon Fibre Trim w/ Black Chrome Highlight 19inch LT/Aly Wheels, Double Spoke 437M, Black, Perf. Non-RFT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.