$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X1
xDrive28i
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Used
34,836KM
VIN WBXJG9C03L5R82567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 34,836 KM
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
2020 BMW X1