2020 BMW X2

+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
+ taxes & licensing
Low Kilometers! The 2020 X2 has the practicality and power of a full size SUV, but its smaller size makes maneuvering through narrow city streets and busy parking lots a breeze. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder provides ample power for a vehicle of this size. Fully equipped with a back-up camera, ambient lighting, heated front seats, Bluetooth, navigation and much more, this X2 will make your daily car rides practical and luxurious. Because of its smaller size, the X2 also handles amazing, take it for a test drive TODAY! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4