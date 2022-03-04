Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Cadillac Escalade

20,879 KM

Details Description Features

$99,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$99,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-338-5868

Contact Seller
2020 Cadillac Escalade

2020 Cadillac Escalade

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Cadillac Escalade

Platinum

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-338-5868

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$99,990

+ taxes & licensing

20,879KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8595107
  • Stock #: 288427
  • VIN: 1GYS4DKJ9LR288427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 288427
  • Mileage 20,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales or call us at 604-338-5868 for guaranteed best deals! Financing and leasing options are available on approved credit. Please ask us for complete details. Documentation fee $395.00. Dealer #8902

Vehicle History Report and Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!

Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC
(604) 338−5868
Monday - Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: By Appointments Only

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

2020 Cadillac Escala...
 20,879 KM
$99,990 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda Miata MX-...
 134,437 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 131,850 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

604-338-XXXX

(click to show)

604-338-5868

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory