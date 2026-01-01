$32,950+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Express
G4500 21-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility
2020 Chevrolet Express
G4500 21-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$32,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 250,587 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Chevrolet Express G4500 bus is powered by a 6.0L V8 OHV 16-valve FFV gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured to accommodate 21 occupants including the driver (20 passengers plus driver), this bus is equipped with wheelchair accessibility, making it suitable for shuttle, community, care, transit, or fleet transportation applications.
This unit is a former British Columbia municipal bus and the next purchaser will be the second owner. The vehicle is equipped with air conditioning, AM/FM radio, and a durable vinyl interior designed for commercial passenger service. The engine shows approximately 9,824 operating hours.
The vehicle is currently equipped with a valid certification and decal through November 2026. Estimated dimensions are approximately 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 6 feet 3 inches interior height, and 17 feet of usable passenger area measured from the back of the driver's seat to the rear of the bus. All measurements are believed to be accurate but are not guaranteed.
Finished in grey, this Chevrolet Express G4500 offers a practical accessible transportation platform suitable for commercial, municipal, or organizational use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $32,950.00 plus $375 processing fee, $33,325.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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