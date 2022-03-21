Menu
2020 Ford EcoSport

20,799 KM

Details

$27,997

+ tax & licensing
$27,997

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

SE 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$27,997

+ taxes & licensing

20,799KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8682830
  • Stock #: Y014
  • VIN: MAJ6S3GL7LC330961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue (MET)
  • Interior Colour Unique Cloth - Ebony Black / Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Y014
  • Mileage 20,799 KM

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

