Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Edge

16,850 KM

Details Description

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

ST - AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

ST - AWD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9369226
  2. 9369226
  3. 9369226
  4. 9369226
  5. 9369226
  6. 9369226
  7. 9369226
  8. 9369226
  9. 9369226
  10. 9369226
  11. 9369226
  12. 9369226
  13. 9369226
  14. 9369226
  15. 9369226
  16. 9369226
  17. 9369226
  18. 9369226
  19. 9369226
  20. 9369226
  21. 9369226
  22. 9369226
  23. 9369226
  24. 9369226
  25. 9369226
Contact Seller

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

16,850KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9369226
  • Stock #: 8UIAA64557
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP1LBA64557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Tri-Coat (MET)
  • Interior Colour Leather with Miko Inserts - Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UIAA64557
  • Mileage 16,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2020 Ford Edge ST - ...
 16,850 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 31,900 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz S...
 25,500 KM
$69,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory