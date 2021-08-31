Menu
2020 Ford F-150

30,164 KM

$39,950

+ tax & licensing
$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT XTR SuperCab 6.5-ft. 4WD

2020 Ford F-150

XLT XTR SuperCab 6.5-ft. 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

30,164KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7777962
  • Stock #: BC0034330
  • VIN: 1FTFX1E57LKD63100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,164 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford F-150 XLT XTR SuperCab 6.5-ft. 4WD, 5.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, back-up camera, bluetooth, USB, touch-screen display, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Engine hours 558. Engine idle hours 106. This listing has rebuilt status. $39,950.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $40,300.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Passenger Climate Controls

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

