$49,987 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 5 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8252001

8252001 Stock #: BL1152

BL1152 VIN: 1FTEW1EP9LKD93392

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Jeans (MET)

Interior Colour Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seat - Medium Earth Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Stock # BL1152

Mileage 19,502 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.