Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

19,502 KM

Details

$49,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,987

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145" WB

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145" WB

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$49,987

+ taxes & licensing

19,502KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8252001
  • Stock #: BL1152
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP9LKD93392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Jeans (MET)
  • Interior Colour Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seat - Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BL1152
  • Mileage 19,502 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 44,018 KM
$28,856 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 4x4 ...
 19,502 KM
$49,987 + tax & lic
2020 Audi S5 3.0T Te...
 12,275 KM
$74,799 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory