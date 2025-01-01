Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 Ford F-350 SD XLT SuperCrew 9-Foot Flatdeck 4x4, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-wheel ABS, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. 9 L x 6 W deck, trailer hitch, Bluetooth, power seat, power pedal adjustment. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $45,780.00 plus $375 processing fee, $46,155.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2020 Ford F-350

187,443 KM

Details Description Features

$45,780

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-350

SD XLT SuperCrew 9-Foot Flatdeck 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12665580

2020 Ford F-350

SD XLT SuperCrew 9-Foot Flatdeck 4x4

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12665580
  2. 12665580
  3. 12665580
  4. 12665580
  5. 12665580
  6. 12665580
  7. 12665580
  8. 12665580
  9. 12665580
  10. 12665580
  11. 12665580
  12. 12665580
  13. 12665580
  14. 12665580
  15. 12665580
  16. 12665580
  17. 12665580
  18. 12665580
  19. 12665580
  20. 12665580
  21. 12665580
  22. 12665580
  23. 12665580
  24. 12665580
  25. 12665580
  26. 12665580
  27. 12665580
  28. 12665580
  29. 12665580
  30. 12665580
  31. 12665580
  32. 12665580
  33. 12665580
  34. 12665580
  35. 12665580
  36. 12665580
  37. 12665580
  38. 12665580
  39. 12665580
  40. 12665580
  41. 12665580
  42. 12665580
  43. 12665580
  44. 12665580
  45. 12665580
  46. 12665580
  47. 12665580
  48. 12665580
  49. 12665580
  50. 12665580
  51. 12665580
  52. 12665580
  53. 12665580
  54. 12665580
  55. 12665580
  56. 12665580
  57. 12665580
  58. 12665580
  59. 12665580
  60. 12665580
Contact Seller

$45,780

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,443KM
VIN 1FT8W3B67LED55081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,443 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford F-350 SD XLT SuperCrew 9-Foot Flatdeck 4x4, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-wheel ABS, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. 9' L x 6' W deck, trailer hitch, Bluetooth, power seat, power pedal adjustment. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $45,780.00 plus $375 processing fee, $46,155.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Power Door Locks

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2024 MAGNUM 4000 Hot Water Pressure Washer for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 MAGNUM 4000 Hot Water Pressure Washer 0 $3,890 + tax & lic
Used 2024 MAGNUM 4000 Hot Water Pressure Washer for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 MAGNUM 4000 Hot Water Pressure Washer 0 $3,890 + tax & lic
Used 2024 MAGNUM 4000 Hot Water Pressure Washer for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 MAGNUM 4000 Hot Water Pressure Washer 0 $2,890 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,780

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2020 Ford F-350