2020 Ford F-350 8 Foot Flat Deck Powerstroke Diesel 4WD, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, white exterior, grey interior. 5224hrs 8 L x 78 W This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $57,930.00 plus $375 processing fee, $58,305.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2020 Ford F-350

104,498 KM

$57,930

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-350

8 Foot Flat Deck Powerstroke Diesel 4WD

12701340

2020 Ford F-350

8 Foot Flat Deck Powerstroke Diesel 4WD

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$57,930

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,498KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT4LED26188

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,498 KM

2020 Ford F-350 8 Foot Flat Deck Powerstroke Diesel 4WD, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, white exterior, grey interior.


5224hrs

8' L x 7'8" W This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $57,930.00 plus $375 processing fee, $58,305.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$57,930

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2020 Ford F-350