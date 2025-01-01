Menu
date 2025-01-01

2020 Ford F-350 SD XLT 4X4 Crew Cab 8-Foot Flat Deck Truck, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Bluetooth, power adjustable foot pedals. Deck measurements: 810 L x 68 W. Overall vehicle measurements: 267 L x 84 W x 89 H. Certification and decal valid until July 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $48,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2020 Ford F-350

86,188 KM

$48,820

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-350

SD XLT 4X4 Crew Cab 8-Foot Flat Deck Truck

12962174

2020 Ford F-350

SD XLT 4X4 Crew Cab 8-Foot Flat Deck Truck

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$48,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,188KM
VIN 1FT8W3B67LED55078

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,188 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Steel Wheels

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

