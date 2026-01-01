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This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT SuperCab is powered by a 6.2L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Configured with an 8-foot long box, this heavy-duty pickup offers substantial cargo capacity and towing capability for commercial, fleet, agricultural, and recreational applications. Equipment includes a backup camera, trailer hitch receiver, Bluetooth connectivity, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, air conditioning and heat, cruise control, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. A strobe light is also installed, making the truck well suited for worksite and fleet operations. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this F-350 Super Duty combines heavy-duty capability, long-box versatility, and practical comfort features in a work-ready pickup platform. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $48,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2020 Ford F-350

126,724 KM

Details Description Features

$48,820

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-350

SD XLT SuperCab 4x4 Long Box Pickup 6.2L V8

Watch This Vehicle
14303732

2020 Ford F-350

SD XLT SuperCab 4x4 Long Box Pickup 6.2L V8

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$48,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
126,724KM
VIN 1FT8X3B66LED64786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,724 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT SuperCab is powered by a 6.2L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Configured with an 8-foot long box, this heavy-duty pickup offers substantial cargo capacity and towing capability for commercial, fleet, agricultural, and recreational applications.

Equipment includes a backup camera, trailer hitch receiver, Bluetooth connectivity, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, air conditioning and heat, cruise control, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. A strobe light is also installed, making the truck well suited for worksite and fleet operations.

Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this F-350 Super Duty combines heavy-duty capability, long-box versatility, and practical comfort features in a work-ready pickup platform. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $48,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$48,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2020 Ford F-350