Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Fusion

2,609 KM

Details Description Features

$29,560

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,560

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Fusion

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6158514
  2. 6158514
  3. 6158514
  4. 6158514
  5. 6158514
  6. 6158514
  7. 6158514
  8. 6158514
  9. 6158514
  10. 6158514
  11. 6158514
  12. 6158514
  13. 6158514
  14. 6158514
  15. 6158514
  16. 6158514
  17. 6158514
  18. 6158514
  19. 6158514
  20. 6158514
  21. 6158514
  22. 6158514
  23. 6158514
  24. 6158514
  25. 6158514
  26. 6158514
  27. 6158514
  28. 6158514
  29. 6158514
  30. 6158514
  31. 6158514
  32. 6158514
  33. 6158514
  34. 6158514
  35. 6158514
  36. 6158514
  37. 6158514
  38. 6158514
  39. 6158514
  40. 6158514
  41. 6158514
  42. 6158514
  43. 6158514
  44. 6158514
  45. 6158514
  46. 6158514
  47. 6158514
  48. 6158514
  49. 6158514
  50. 6158514
Contact Seller

$29,560

+ taxes & licensing

2,609KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6158514
  • Stock #: BC0033147
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU7LR209290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,609 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, bluetooth, dual usb, aux, eco mode, ac seats, heated seats, backup camera, powered seats, memory seats, auto start, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, white exterior, black interior. $29,560.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $29,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Locking Differential
Leather Seat
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Remote Ignition
Vehicle Stability Control System
Passenger Power Seat
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2013 Ford F-550 Flat...
 111,460 KM
$35,870 + tax & lic
2008 International P...
 292,579 KM
$15,780 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Econoline ...
 138,834 KM
$15,780 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory