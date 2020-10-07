2020 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger

Additional Features Locking Differential Leather Seat Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Navigation Aid Front Cooled Seat Front Power Memory Seat Vehicle Anti-Theft Remote Ignition Vehicle Stability Control System Passenger Power Seat Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Power Sunroof/Moonroof Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

