2020 Ford Transit

45,912 KM

Details Description Features

$65,820

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

150 Wagon Low Roof XL 8 Passenger Van 130-inch WheelBase All Wheel Drive

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

45,912KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10015044
  • Stock #: BC0035953
  • VIN: 1FMZK2Y86LKA33015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 45,912 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford Transit 150 Wagon Low Roof XL 8 Passenger Van 130-inch WheelBase All Wheel Drive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, AWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior. Luxury Tax will apply to BC Purchasers $65,820.00 plus $350 processing fee, $66,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
