2020 Ford Transit
150 Wagon Low Roof XL 8 Passenger Van 130-inch WheelBase All Wheel Drive
$65,820
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10015044
- Stock #: BC0035953
- VIN: 1FMZK2Y86LKA33015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 45,912 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford Transit 150 Wagon Low Roof XL 8 Passenger Van 130-inch WheelBase All Wheel Drive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, AWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior. Luxury Tax will apply to BC Purchasers $65,820.00 plus $350 processing fee, $66,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
