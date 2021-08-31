Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Transit

23,742 KM

Details Description Features

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-568-8833

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Transit

2020 Ford Transit

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Transit

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-568-8833

Contact Seller

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

23,742KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8008374
  • Stock #: A80139
  • VIN: 1FTYE1C85LKA80139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # A80139
  • Mileage 23,742 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales or call us at 604-338-5868 for guaranteed best deals! Financing and leasing options are available on approved credit. Please ask us for complete details. Documentation fee $195.00. Dealer #8902

Vehicle History Report and Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!

Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC
(604) 338−5868
Monday - Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: By Appointments Only

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

2018 Honda Civic Spo...
 70,545 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2007 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 159,450 KM
$16,349 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 173,750 KM
$8,349 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

604-568-XXXX

(click to show)

604-568-8833

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory