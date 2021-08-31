2020 Ford Transit

$59,990 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 7 4 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8008374

8008374 Stock #: A80139

A80139 VIN: 1FTYE1C85LKA80139

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # A80139

Mileage 23,742 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.