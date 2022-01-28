2020 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,990 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 9 2 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8257698

8257698 Stock #: A05560

A05560 VIN: 1FTBR1CG9LKA05560

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour AnthraciteE

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 29,920 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.