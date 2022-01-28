Menu
2020 Ford Transit

29,920 KM

$66,990

+ tax & licensing
$66,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-338-5868

2020 Ford Transit

2020 Ford Transit

Ecoboost

2020 Ford Transit

Ecoboost

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-338-5868

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,990

+ taxes & licensing

29,920KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8257698
  • Stock #: A05560
  • VIN: 1FTBR1CG9LKA05560

  • Exterior Colour AnthraciteE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 29,920 KM

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales or call us at 604-338-5868 for guaranteed best deals! Financing and leasing options are available on approved credit. Please ask us for complete details. Documentation fee $195.00. Dealer #8902

Vehicle History Report and Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!

Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC
(604) 338−5868
Monday - Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: By Appointments Only

 

*ECOBOOST*

 

ONE OWNER, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENT

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-338-5868

