$62,900
+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Savana
2020 GMC Savana
2500 Work Van
Location
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
29,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8162197
- VIN: 1GTW7BFP1L1192081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 29,586 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
