2020 GMC Sierra 1500

12,299 KM

Details Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

Location

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

12,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8162203
  • Stock #: P9-65630
  • VIN: 1GTR8AEF3LZ259861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P9-65630
  • Mileage 12,299 KM

Vehicle Features

4X2
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

