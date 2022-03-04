Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Terrain

8,450 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Terrain

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

  1. 8494794
  2. 8494794
  3. 8494794
  4. 8494794
  5. 8494794
  6. 8494794
  7. 8494794
  8. 8494794
  9. 8494794
Contact Seller

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

8,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8494794
  • Stock #: 42-09011
  • VIN: 3GKALMEV1LL268073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 27,299 KM
$54,999 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Charger SXT
 117,926 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 22,955 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

Call Dealer

604-291-XXXX

(click to show)

604-291-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory