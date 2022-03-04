2020 GMC Terrain

$36,999 + taxes & licensing 8 , 4 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8494794

8494794 Stock #: 42-09011

42-09011 VIN: 3GKALMEV1LL268073

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 8,450 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 9 Speed Automatic

