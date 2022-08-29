2020 GMC Yukon

$72,588 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 6 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9315139

9315139 Stock #: 18UBPA01375

18UBPA01375 VIN: 1GKS2CKJ3LR301375

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Interior Colour Perforated Leather - Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18UBPA01375

Mileage 32,646 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.