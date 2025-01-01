Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Honda Accord

59,450 KM

Details

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Accord

Hybrid Sedan CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12578453

2020 Honda Accord

Hybrid Sedan CVT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,450KM
VIN 1HGCV3F79LA800722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA00722
  • Mileage 59,450 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2021 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cab for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cab 24,300 KM $61,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro 49,100 KM $43,288 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD at for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD at 206,000 KM $13,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Honda Accord