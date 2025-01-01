$30,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Accord
Hybrid Sedan CVT
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,450KM
VIN 1HGCV3F79LA800722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA00722
- Mileage 59,450 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
