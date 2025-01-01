$23,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,767KM
VIN 2HGFC2F72LH028529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 58,767 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Paint Charge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2015 Honda Accord Sedan L4 LX CVT 177,318 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang Coupe GT Premium 13,730 KM $49,980 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD 12,701 KM $31,480 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2020 Honda Civic