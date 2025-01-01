Menu
-51,910km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 190HP -CVT -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Rain sensing wipers -Leather seats -Heated and powered front seats -Heated rear seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push button start -Remote engine start -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Full LED headlights -Foglamps -Panoramic sunroof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2020 Honda CR-V

51,910 KM

$32,980

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

Touring 4WD

12106795

2020 Honda CR-V

Touring 4WD

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,910KM
VIN 2HKRW2H99LH233001

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBPA33001
  • Mileage 51,910 KM

Premium Paint Charge

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2020 Honda CR-V