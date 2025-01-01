Menu
-80,622km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 190HP -CVT -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection, (AppleCarPlay and Android Auto *on cable connection*) -Steering wheel audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push button start -Remote engine start -Projector low beams -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2020 Honda CR-V

80,622 KM

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
12128772

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
80,622KM
VIN 2HKRW2H29LH211650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBPA11650
  • Mileage 80,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Honda CR-V