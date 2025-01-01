$25,980+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
LX 4WD
2020 Honda CR-V
LX 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBPA11650
- Mileage 80,622 KM
Vehicle Description
-80,622km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 190HP -CVT -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection, (AppleCarPlay and Android Auto *on cable connection*) -Steering wheel audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push button start -Remote engine start -Projector low beams -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-525-4667